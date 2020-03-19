Magnolia bark compound could someday help treat drug-resistant epilepsy

Off Natural Medicine News

In patients with epilepsy, normal neurological activity becomes disrupted, causing debilitating seizures. Now, researchers report that they have found a potential new treatment for this disorder by turning to traditional Chinese medicine. Tests of extracts from plants used in these ancient remedies led the team to one compound, derived from a magnolia tree, that could quell drug-resistant seizures in both fish and mice.  

View original article
Contributor:

About The Author

mm

Editors and curators bringing you the latest and most impactful health news. Truly objective, we print links to stories and studies that may contradict one another. If you're searching for news on health studies, alternative health modalities, facts on modern allopathic medicine, and more, we're you're team bringing you the stories and facts that matter.