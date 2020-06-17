RHR: Using Mindfulness to Manage Stress and Uncertainty, with Forest Fein
We are all experiencing increased stress, uncertainty, and fear in these difficult times. In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, mindfulness teacher and Kresser Institute faculty member Forest Fein and I discuss how mindfulness can serve us to reduce anxiety and improve our well-being.
The post RHR: Using Mindfulness to Manage Stress and Uncertainty, with Forest Fein appeared first on Chris Kresser.
View original article
Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.