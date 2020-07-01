RHR: Using Positive Psychology to Build Resilience, with Robert Biswas-Diener

The world is reeling from a number of intense events and, in these times of uncertainty, stress, and pain, it can seem gratuitous to talk about positive psychology. However, by recognizing the positive things that are happening in the face of great hardship, we can cultivate more resilience and joy. In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, I talk with Robert Biswas-Diener about why now is the right time to embrace positive psychology and how doing so can improve your well-being.

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.