Staying alert and staying safe from 4 July

From tomorrow new changes on lockdown measures, announced by the Prime Minister on 23 June, come into place. All the information on this can be found in the full guidance.

The measures that have been eased mean you can now meet in groups of up to two households (your support bubble counts as one household) in any location, indoors or outdoors. You can see different households at different times and you can stay overnight in another household – but it is still important that family and friends meeting up keep their distance, and stay two metres apart.

More shops and public venues will start to open, you can go out to eat in a restaurant, grab a drink at your local pub, stay at a hotel or campsite, visit a library, attend a place of worship, get your haircut and go to an outdoor playground or an outdoor gym.

You also must remember that there are some things we still can’t do, such as gathering indoors in groups of more than two households, gathering outdoors in groups of more than six, while some places remain shut including bars and nightclubs, bowling alleys, spas, swimming pools and tattoo parlours.

And remember, the more people you have interactions with, and for longer periods of time, the more chance the virus has to spread. Therefore, try to limit the number of people you see – especially within short periods of time- and the length of time you spend with people from outside your household or support bubble.

While more places are opening it is essential that we all stay alert and stay safe to help prevent spreading the virus. With lockdown now easing we know people will be keen to go out and enjoy themselves.

Here are our top 5 tips to make sure you and your family can stay safe while getting on with day to day activities:

Keep your distance from people outside your household and try and stay two metres apart at all times. Continue to wash your hands well and regularly for 20 seconds, use sanitiser when outside your home and avoid touching your face. Avoid crowded spaces and plan ahead when you can to avoid travelling on public transport at peak times. Wearing a face covering is now compulsory on public transport and, if you can, wear one in other enclosed public spaces, such as shops. Read our advice on how to wear and make your own face covering at home. And if you go to the pub, have fun but be sensible; show respect for others, follow the advice, and don’t do anything that puts you or other people at risk.

