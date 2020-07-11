U.K. Government Relaxes Quarantine Rules For Travelers From 58 Countries

The U.K. government is relaxing quarantine rules for travelers arriving from 58 countries, who will no longer be required to self-isolate for 14 days when entering the country.

Starting on July 10, travelers from a range of destinations including Spain, France, Italy and Germany will be able to move freely between countries. The UK Department for Transport says the named countries pose “a reduced risk to the public health of UK citizens.”

“Whether you are a holidaymaker ready to travel abroad or a business eager to open your doors again, this is good news for British people and great news for British businesses,” Grant Shapps, UK secretary of state for transport, said in a statement last week. “The entire nation has worked tirelessly to get to this stage, therefore safety must remain our watch word and we will not hesitate to move quickly to protect ourselves if infection rates rise in countries we are reconnecting with.”

All travelers will be required to provide the government with the address of where they will be staying on their trip. Some countries on the list, such as Spain, will require travelers to fill out a health questionnaire 48 hours ahead of travel.

Although the new rules apply to Wales and Northern Ireland, Scotland has issued its own, shorter list of countries that excludes Spain.

The UK has the third highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, with at least 44,687 people deaths and 289,165 cases.

Contributor: Mélissa Godin