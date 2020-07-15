RHR: How to Cultivate Health: Beyond Diet and Lifestyle, with Dallas Hartwig

Ancestral health is all about correcting the evolutionary mismatch between our bodies and our modern lives. In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, I talk with Dallas Hartwig about how that mismatch extends to our relationship with the seasons and how the natural cycle mirrors the way we live our lives. We also delve into the benefits that come when we zoom out of a narrow focus on nutrition, exercise, and other specifics and embrace a more integrated approach to health.

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.