RHR: The Functional Medicine Approach to ADHD, with Dr. Jim Greenblatt

When it comes to treating attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), we need a radically different approach—one that gets to its root cause, instead of relying solely on medication to suppress symptoms. In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Dr. Jim Greenblatt and I discuss the benefits that the Functional Medicine approach provides to the way we understand and treat ADHD.

