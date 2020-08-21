Dr. Otis Brawley In Conversation With Douglas Brooks: ‘We Don’t Need to Reform Health Care—We Need to Transform Health Care’

But the end result was people were hurt.

DB: Leadership is important. But it’s defining leadership in ways that make sense for the community. So what do I mean by that? In some places, it may absolutely be that the leader in the community is the guy who owns the barbershop, or the leader in the community is the woman who is looking out for everybody’s kids if they’re going to and from school. We have to be flexible enough in our thinking to understand how we make investments in those communities in ways that are both sustainable and that are realistic.

OB: I agree with you. I think the long-term investment should also be in good schools. We need more educated people who can get engaged in the community. We don’t need to reform health care. We need to transform health care. We need to change how we provide it. We need to change how we consume it.

DB: Back in April, Tony Fauci said that some of the data [on COVID-19] had started coming in around the significant disparities among Black and Latinx members of our country. And he said, Look, we’re going to find a cure. We’re going to end coronavirus. But once we’ve done that, we have to come back and look at these disparities that continue to impact the African-American community. It felt like a call to action, quite frankly. [I] reach[ed] out to Daniel Dawes, who is the new director of the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine. So with Morehouse we are building a platform to, in real time, capture not only the COVID-19 disparities, but disparities around mental health, behavioral health, diabetes and asthma. We want to overlay these on the COVID-19 data, and then use the data with partners like academic institutions, policymakers and folks like us in the private sector, to see how we can make a difference and change the laws and policies in our country to address structural racism.

I’m a social worker by training, and the very painful aspect of subtle racism is that childhood should be spent dreaming about what one can be with zero barriers in one’s mind. When a child is in a home, in a family, where people are having to struggle and fight barriers every single day, that opportunity to dream is just not as available. You can’t get change made without being able to both tell the story and show the data to make a difference.