Be travel aware and enjoy October half term safely

Local Alert Levels are now in place across England so if you’re considering or have booked a trip for the Autumn half term break, it’s important to be aware of how your region, and the one you’re travelling to, might be impacted.

We’ll help you determine if a holiday or day trip is advisable and what to do if you have already booked a stay in an affected area.

All regions in England have been categorised into one of three Local Alert Levels – medium, high or very high.

Different restrictions and travel advice apply in each. To find out which alert level applies to a particular area, you can enter the postcode here, but be aware that other rules apply in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The amount your travel will be impacted will depend on the alert level of the area you are travelling from and to:

Medium alert level area

Medium alert level restrictions apply to every part of England that has not been raised to high or very high.

You can take a trip or holiday to – or from – a medium alert level area but as a minimum:

The Rule of Six applies, meaning you cannot mix with more than six people inside or outside.

You must continue to follow social distancing rules and wear a face covering where needed.

You should plan ahead and avoid busy times when travelling on public transport.

If you are travelling by car, you should avoid doing so with people outside your household or support bubble due to the difficulties of social distancing. Read the advice on ways to travel safely.

Further restrictions will apply to individuals travelling from a high or very high area.

High alert level area

You can still travel to hotels and other guest accommodation in high alert level areas, but you should only do this with people in your household or support bubble.

If you live in a high alert level area, you can only go on holidays or day trips with people in your household or support bubble and you must not mix with others anywhere indoors whilst you are away.

If you need to use public transport in a high alert level area, you should follow the safer travel guidance, which includes wearing a face covering unless you’re exempt, keeping your distance, washing or sanitising your hands regularly and avoiding the busiest routes and times.

You should also avoid travelling to any part of the country subject to very high local COVID alert levels.

All these restrictions are in place in addition to those in the medium alert level.

Very high alert level area

Simply put, travel into – or out of – a high level alert area is not advised unless it is absolutely necessary and you should avoid any kind of overnight holiday or recreational day trip where possible.

The only travel exceptions should be for things like work, education (journeys to school ) or for the purpose of providing youth services, to meet caring responsibilities or if you are moving through as part of a longer journey.

Wherever we’re spending the Autumn break, it’s important to follow Government advice – Hands, Face, Space: wash your hands regularly, use a face covering when social distancing is not possible and try to keep your distance from those not in your household. Following these simple steps could make a significant difference in reducing the transmission of COVID-19 and help protect you and your family, and friends and colleagues from the virus.

