These 29 Numbers Show How the COVID-19 Pandemic Changed Our Lives Over the Last Year
It was a year ago that COVID-19 pandemic seized control of our lives. While essential workers remained on the job, the rest of America, confined to quarters, tried to come to terms with a life on pause. Working, learning and passing the time almost entirely from home meant changes in habits, health, relationships and plans for the future. Numbers don’t tell the whole story, of course, but the following statistics outline the contours of the lives we lived.
View original article
Contributor: Emily Barone and Lon Tweeten