Lab analysis finds near-meat and meat not nutritionally equivalent

Off Natural Medicine News

A research team’s deeper examination of the nutritional content of plant-based meat alternatives, using metabolomics, shows they’re as different as plants and animals. Beef contained 22 metabolites that the plant substitute did not. The plant-based substitute contained 31 metabolites that meat did not. The greatest distinctions occurred in amino acids, dipeptides, vitamins, phenols, and types of saturated and unsaturated fatty acids found in these products.

