In this episode of RHR, I talk with Robert Biswas-Diener about the importance of experiencing psychological, emotional, and physical discomfort in order to develop a better sense of self-awareness, emotional agility, growth, and happiness.

The post RHR: Developing a Positive Relationship with Negative Emotions, with Robert Biswas-Diener appeared first on Chris Kresser.

View original article

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.