UKHSA operational launch – rebranding digital channels

Reforms to the public health system announced in March become operational on 1 October. At this point, PHE will transfer its health protection functions into the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and health improvement / healthcare public health functions into the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID), NHS England and NHS Improvement (NHSE/I) and NHS Digital. NHS Test and Trace functions will become part of the UKHSA.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the main focus of PHE’s social media channels and this blog, and also the content that is engaged with most, has been our updates on the COVID-19 dashboard, surveillance data, information on variants, COVID-19 vaccines and a wide range of other COVID-19 related research and public safety messages.

To ensure continuity of this work and maintain an ability to reach the widest possible audience we will be re-branding PHE social media channels and this blog to UKHSA rather than retiring the channels.

Following work to re-brand the channels, we will continue to promote key COVID-19 messages from UKHSA (including the work of NHS Test and Trace) as well as set out the wider vision and priorities of UKHSA.

Contributor: Blog Editor