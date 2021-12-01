In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, I talk with Functional Medicine practitioner Terry Wahls about how she beat progressive multiple sclerosis using Paleo principles and Functional Medicine and how her research translates to all autoimmune conditions.

The post RHR: A Functional Medicine Approach to Multiple Sclerosis and Autoimmune Disease, with Dr. Terry Wahls appeared first on Chris Kresser.

View original article

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.