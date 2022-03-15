Boise hospital lifts lockdown after Bundy tells followers of ’emergency’ – Idaho Capital Sun

  1. Boise hospital lifts lockdown after Bundy tells followers of ’emergency’  Idaho Capital Sun
  2. Idaho hospital locks down amid far-right call for protest  ABC News
  3. DEVELOPING: St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center lockdown cleared  Idaho News 6 Boise Twin Falls
  4. St. Luke’s Boise on lockdown and divert due to developing security incident  Idaho Press
