RHR: Micronutrient Density and Bioavailability, with Ty Beal

Ty Beal, Research Advisor on the Knowledge Leadership team at the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, joins Chris Kresser in this episode of Revolution Health Radio to discuss nutrient density, bioavailability, and his recent study on global micronutrient deficiencies. Ty explains his approach to defining nutritional deficiencies and addresses common misconceptions and misunderstandings about which foods are the most nutrient-dense.

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.