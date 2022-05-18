RHR Research Review: Dietary Interventions for Cancer, Vitamin D, Walking, Tocotrienols, Sleep Apnea, ADHD in Kids, Mental Health, and Nanoplastics

In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Chris Kresser reviews some of the most interesting recently published studies and shares his thoughts and insights on them. Chris examines studies related to dietary interventions with cancer, maintaining adequate vitamin D levels to help prevent COVID-19, the link between the pace of walking and biological age, the benefits of tocotrienols on a wide range of conditions, how sleep apnea can accelerate aging, micronutrients for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in kids, benefits to mental health from exposure to nature during the pandemic, and the dangers of nanoplastics leaching from food and beverage containers.

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.