In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, strength and conditioning coach Graham Tuttle, aka the Barefoot Sprinter, joins Chris to discuss how our feet lay the groundwork for our health and athletic performance, why traditional shoes are bad for us, and how we can go barefoot to correct movement dysfunction and relieve our ailments.

The post RHR: Focus on Your Feet to Live Pain Free and Be a Better Athlete, with Graham Tuttle appeared first on Chris Kresser.

View original article

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.