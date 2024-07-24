RHR: Beyond Biohacking to Metabolic Mastery, with Dr. Casey Means

In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Chris is joined by physician Dr. Casey Means, co-founder of the health tech company Levels, to discuss her new book, Good Energy, which explores the crucial role of metabolic health and mitochondrial function in achieving lifelong wellness and preventing disease. Together, they delve into the pitfalls of the biohacking culture, the significance of a joy-based approach to health, and the misalignment of incentives in the healthcare system. Dr. Means also shares practical tips for optimizing metabolic health and offers insights into trusting one’s body over external authorities.

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.