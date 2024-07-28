Can Food Really Change Your Hormones?

Dr. Taraneh Nazem, a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist for RMA of New York, recently watched a TikTok video claiming that eating raw cacao daily could completely balance your hormones and cure PMS. “The creator made sweeping statements without any scientific backing, and the comment section was filled with people eager to try it—despite cacao’s known potential to cause insomnia and anxiety if consumed in large quantities,” says Nazem.

Social-media is rife with posts like this, pushing superfoods and supplements to boost your hormonal health and improve your low energy, poor sleep, bad acne, and so many other ills in the process. “Every day, another influencer on TikTok claims that superfoods can change our hormonal balance,” says Dr. Caroline Messer, an endocrinologist with Northwell Health at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. The myths that especially irk Messer: apple cider vinegar helps women with PCOS, green tea is the secret to better insulin sensitivity, and butter supports healthy estrogen levels.

Do you even need to “balance your hormones,” as many on social-media tout in their hashtags? Experts share what foods can—and can’t—do for your hormonal health.

The connection between diet and your hormones

The foods you eat can affect your hormone production and secretion by creating small changes throughout your gut, says Perri Halperin, a registered dietitian who is a clinical nutrition coordinator at Mount Sinai Hospital. Some foods also contain hormones or compounds that are similar to or imitate them. (For example, soy contains phytoestrogen, which mimics estrogen.)

But a person’s big-picture way of eating—not any single food included in their diet—is what can truly affect hormonal health, experts agree. “An unhealthy diet high in processed foods and saturated fats can lead to conditions like metabolic syndrome, diabetes, and polycystic ovary syndrome [PCOS],” says Messer. That’s because a diet high in sweets, dairy, refined grains, red meat, and processed foods can raise estrogen levels and promote insulin resistance due to higher body fat, she explains. Research has linked a Western diet with high estrogen in women, low testosterone in men, insulin abnormalities, and imbalanced cortisol levels.

It’s also possible to have hormone-based medical issues that can be helped by a dietary overhaul. Kaytee Hadley, a functional dietitian in Richmond, Va., recently worked with a young woman experiencing unpleasant gut symptoms along with irregular cycles, PMS, and ovarian cysts, which would rupture regularly and cause excruciating pain. “It was clear she had hormonal imbalances,” says Hadley. After running a few tests, it was also determined that she had nutritional deficiencies and poor gut health exacerbating these issues.

Hadley had the client focus on a “food-first approach” by adding more nourishment and gut-friendly foods, addressing her vitamin deficiencies, and developing a consistent eating schedule with foods she enjoyed. “In less than six months, she had no more symptoms of PMS or cysts, her acne cleared up, her cycles became more regular, she had more energy, and her bloating and gas were completely gone,” says Hadley.

But this success story doesn’t apply to the average person—and no “magic” superfood touted on TikTok can have these effects. It wasn’t, say, the beans or tofu she started eating more regularly that “cured” her sex hormone imbalances, but sweeping lifestyle changes that focused on a healthy diet, exercise, stress-reduction techniques, and improving her sleep, Hadley says.

“While a single food won’t address the underlying cause of hormonal imbalances, nutrients are important building blocks for hormones and affect their production, transportation and elimination,” says Hadley. “If you aren’t getting the necessary vitamins, minerals and macronutrients, making positive long-term changes to your diet can help to optimize thyroid, stress and sex hormones.”

Others echo that outlook. Making lifestyle changes for the long haul can significantly improve hormonal issues. “But a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar or a cup of green tea won’t fix everything,” Messer says.

“This kind of misinformation can lead to unmet expectations and potential health issues,” says Nazem.

Hormonal health is often more about what you don’t eat

Consider testosterone, a sex hormone made from cholesterol. Some studies suggest that healthy sources of cholesterol such as eggs and avocados can support testosterone production, says Dr. Alex Robles, a reproductive endocrinologist at Columbia University Fertility Center. Other nutrients important for testosterone production include zinc, magnesium, and vitamin D.

But eating foods rich in these nutrients “likely won’t cause a massive boost to your testosterone levels,” says Robles. “Rather, the lack of these nutrients (or being deficient in them) can negatively affect your body’s ability to produce certain hormones.” (You may see on social media that zinc deficiencies are linked to low testosterone, but such deficiencies are uncommon in the U.S., where people regularly consume zinc from sources like poultry, beans, oats, eggs, and nuts.)

With testosterone and many other hormones, maintaining the right levels is more about what you don’t eat—too many processed foods, refined carbohydrates, and saturated fats, and alcohol—rather than putting a health halo on any one food.

What foods can help your hormones?

Most people do not need to stress about “balancing” their hormones through food or supplements. Your body does that complicated task for you, says Halperin. “The truth is, [hormones] are incredibly complex, individualized, and they fluctuate,” she says. There’s no “magic bullet” that will create optimal hormonal health.

Messer agrees. While it’s true that foods can impact our metabolic health, our bodies are “pretty resilient,” says Messer, and individual food choices don’t usually create drastic hormonal changes. Eating a well-rounded diet rich in whole foods will cover your bases.

However, certain foods can sometimes slightly influence your hormones. Here’s how.

Thyroid hormones

Thyroid hormones regulate energy levels, temperature, weight, and metabolism. Called triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4), they are also involved in skin, hair, and nail growth.

“Chances are your thyroid and its hormones are working just fine, unless you have a diagnosed thyroid condition like hypo- or hyperthyroidism, for which you should consult a doctor for medication managed treatment,” says Halperin.

Foods that may help thyroid health

Including foods rich in minerals such as iron, selenium, zinc, and iodine in your diet may be beneficial for thyroid health. These include shellfish such as shrimp and oysters, seaweed, Brazil nuts (which are particularly rich in selenium), and fortified foods like iodized salt, cereals, and dairy products.

Cortisol

The body releases cortisol when it’s physically or emotionally stressed (earning its reputation as the “stress hormone.”) Cortisol normally peaks in the morning to help you wake up and declines throughout the day so you can fall asleep at night. When this natural rhythm is disrupted, people tend to become fatigued, gain weight, and get sick more often.

As with most hormones, to optimize cortisol levels, dietitians recommend eating a balanced diet and not restricting food intake, as severe calorie restriction may increase cortisol levels. (This is because not getting adequate energy from food and calories is stressful for your body.)

Another thing to note: When we’re stressed, our bodies use up certain vitamins and minerals faster. “Focusing on magnesium and B vitamins during these times is especially important for helping your body combat stress and rebalance cortisol,” says Hadley. As long as your doctor or dietitian isn’t recommending you take these supplements, the best way to get those is through a balanced diet.

Foods that may lower cortisol levels

Oily fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as mackerel, may help lower cortisol levels. That in turn can decrease cortisol-sensitive symptoms like fatigue.

Some studies have also shown that other omega-3 rich foods like avocado oil and dark chocolate may support healthy cortisol levels. Decreasing added sugar—by cutting out soda, for example—is also key for healthy cortisol levels.

Recently, a study showed that following a Mediterranean style diet lowers cortisol levels. In general, adhering to a plant-filled, nutrient-rich diet may keep cortisol in check. An ultra-processed diet composed of refined carbohydrates and sugary beverages can lead to a constant release of insulin, which can result in insulin resistance, weight gain, and inflammation. Because of this blood-sugar roller coaster, you can end up boosting cortisol, which Dr. Simran Malhotra, an internal medicine and lifestyle medicine physician in Bethesda, Md., says may worsen the vicious cycle of eating highly palatable but nutrient-depleted foods.

Melatonin

Often called the “sleep hormone,” melatonin promotes a proper sleep-wake cycle. “Healthy habits, like giving yourself time to wind down and not drinking caffeine or alcohol before bed, can increase melatonin production,” says Halperin. As with other hormones, what you avoid may impact levels as much as what you consume.

Foods that may help produce melatonin

Some studies suggest that tart cherry juice may increase melatonin levels, beneficially impacting both sleep duration and quality. And tryptophan is an amino acid that supports the production of melatonin. Tryptophan-rich foods include turkey, tuna, and quinoa.

Serotonin

Scientists have discovered a close link between the stomach and the mind known as the gut-brain axis, a two-way communication system between the central nervous system and the enteric nervous system in our gut. Research indicates that 95% of the body’s serotonin—the so-called “happy” hormone that plays a key role in mood—is produced in the gut.

Foods that may boost serotonin levels

Tryptophan is a key protein building block used to make serotonin. “Meats such as turkey are rich in tryptophan, but our bodies struggle to convert it to serotonin due to competing amino acids,” says Malhotra. Scientists have found that high-carbohydrate meals help by triggering insulin, which aids your muscles absorbing the competing amino acids; this makes it easier for the tryptophan to cross into the brain and boost serotonin levels, she explains. “That’s why a high animal-protein diet can limit serotonin production, whereas tryptophan-rich whole-plant foods such as oats, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, tofu, spinach, and dark chocolate (more than 70% cacao) can boost serotonin levels and promote feelings of calm,” explains Malhotra.

What about “fertility” diets for women?

Sex hormones like estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone impact fertility for men and women in different amounts. On social media, the so-called “fertility diet” is presented as a way for couples (especially women) who are trying to conceive to improve their chances. Experts like Nazem believe that while some aspects of these diets are rooted in scientific evidence, others are exaggerated or lack sufficient scientific evidence. “It’s essential to approach such diets with a critical mindset and understand that individual health and fertility depend on a complex interplay of various factors,” she says.

While there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to eating to optimize fertility, reproductive endocrinologists—doctors who specialize in hormonal health as it relates to fertility—tend to endorse eating a fiber-rich, whole foods diet. Sound familiar? That’s because it’s the same research-backed eating approach science says is best to promote overall health, such as through a Mediterranean or plant-based diet.

One key reason these diets are so healthy is because they emphasize fiber. “Fiber from fruits, vegetables, beans, and whole grains not only helps to keep you regular, but it is also important for maintaining healthy estrogen levels,” says Hadley—a sex hormone that can negatively affect fertility if it’s too high. The nutrient acts like a broom to sweep excess estrogen out of the body through bowel movements. Large-scale, longitudinal studies have also shown that women who eat more fiber have a reduced risk of breast cancer.

Nazem counsels female patients to focus on foods rich in antioxidants, healthy fats and folate to support hormone balance and improve egg quality. “Avocados, nuts, seeds, leafy greens and whole grains are excellent choices,” she says. She’s also a fan of flax seeds and cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower; they all contain phytoestrogen, which can improve estrogen metabolism.

The bottom line

For Hadley, the key takeaway is that making nutrition changes for the sake of your hormones should only be done based on your body’s unique needs. “While there are foundational strategies that anyone can implement, knowing what’s going on with your hormones will allow you to take a more individualized approach and address those imbalances specifically,” she says.

The body is incredibly smart and likes to maintain equilibrium, so unless you have a diagnosed hormone condition, Halperin says there is a good chance your hormone levels are where they need to be. “Small dips or spikes in hormone levels can cause unpleasant symptoms like difficulty losing weight or sleeping, but can generally be managed through a balanced diet, regularly scheduled meals and snacks, weight maintenance, adequate sleep, and stress management,” she says. “If you’re living your best life, but still not feeling your best, your actual best bet is to get checked out by your doctor or RD, versus believing what you see and hear on social media.”

View original article

Contributor: Perri Ormont Blumberg