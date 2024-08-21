RHR: The Remarkable Health Benefits of Propolis, Royal Jelly, and Other Bee Products, with Carly Kremer

In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Chris chats with Carly Kremer, founder of Beekeeper’s Naturals and a passionate advocate for bee conservation and natural health remedies. Carly shares her inspiring journey from a health-conscious individual to the founder of a company dedicated to harnessing the incredible health benefits of bee products. They delve into the unique properties of propolis, royal jelly, honey, and pollen, exploring how these natural substances can boost immune health, reduce inflammation, and support overall well-being. Their discussion provides valuable insights into the practical uses of these bee products and the science behind their benefits, making it a must-listen for anyone interested in natural health solutions and sustainable practices.

