Walmart Recalls Apple Juice Due to Potentially Harmful Levels of Arsenic

Walmart has recalled almost 10,000 cases of “Great Value” brand apple juice after they were found to contain potentially harmful amounts of inorganic arsenic. The recall applies to products sold in 25 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration initially announced the recall on Aug. 15, but updated the recall to a more urgent level on Friday. The new classification, Class II, applies to recalled products that might cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences but are unlikely to cause serious medical issues.

Both natural and inorganic arsenic are present in many foods and it’s not possible to prevent arsenic from entering the food supply, according to the FDA. Inorganic arsenic, which can be found in drinking water, is highly toxic, while organic arsenic occurs naturally in foods like shellfish, and is considered to be less harmful.

The FDA helps conduct regular testing of arsenic levels in food products to ensure they are safe for consumption. Exposure to elevated arsenic levels can cause symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, according to the World Health Organization. Long-term exposure to inorganic arsenic can lead to cancer.

“The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority,” Kelly Hellbusch, Senior Manager of Global Governance Communications at Walmart, told TIME in a statement. “We have removed this product from our impacted stores and are working with the supplier to investigate.”

No illnesses have been reported. The product’s manufacturer, Refresco Beverages US Inc., did not respond to TIME’s request for comment ahead of publication.

Contributor: Simmone Shah