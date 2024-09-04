RHR: Staying Healthy and Happy Through Menopause, with Kristin Johnson and Maria Claps

In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Chris talks with Kristin Johnson and Maria Claps, authors of The Great Menopause Myth, about the critical role hormones play in women’s health beyond fertility. They delve into the shortcomings of conventional approaches to menopause, debunk common misconceptions about hormone replacement therapy, and empower women to take control of their health and thrive in midlife. Tune in to learn how to navigate the hormonal shifts of menopause, find the right support, and embrace this new chapter with confidence and vitality

