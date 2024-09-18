In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Chris Kresser welcomes Dr. Greg Hammer, author of Gain Without Pain: The Happiness Handbook for Healthcare Professionals. They explore strategies for finding joy and peace amidst challenging circumstances and discuss the GAIN practice – an acronym for Gratitude, Acceptance, Intention, and Non-judgment. Dr. Hammer shares his insights on overcoming divisive thinking, building resilience, and cultivating mindfulness in our increasingly stressful and polarized world. This conversation offers practical tools for navigating uncertainty and maintaining well-being in turbulent times.

The post RHR: Finding Joy and Peace in the Midst of Challenging Circumstances, with Dr. Greg Hammer appeared first on Chris Kresser.

View original article

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.