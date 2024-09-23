Your guide to who’s eligible for the 2024 flu vaccine

As we approach winter, it’s time for people at risk to be booked in for their free flu jab. If you’re eligible, you need to know why it matters that you take up the offer.

Flu is far more than just a bad cold. For those susceptible, it can increase the risk of developing serious lung and airway infections such as bronchitis and pneumonia or can make existing conditions worse. Flu spreads easily and can lead to hospitalisation – in some cases, even death. The flu virus is constantly evolving, which is why getting vaccinated each year is vital.

Eligible groups this year

The NHS recommends flu vaccination for several groups:

Everyone aged 65 years and over

Individuals under 65 with certain medical conditions, including children and babies over 6 months of age

All pregnant women

All children aged 2 and 3 years (provided they were aged 2 or 3 on 31 August 2024)

All primary school children

Some secondary school children (Years 7 to 11)

Care home residents

Carers

Those living with people who are immunocompromised

Frontline health and social care workers

The NHS website contains further information on eligibility, but if you’re unsure whether you’re able to have a free vaccination you can consult your GP, practice nurse, or pharmacist.

Flu can be particularly dangerous for certain groups, including pregnant women, young children, and those with long-term health conditions. The vaccines do not prevent flu that well in babies under 6 months, so are not recommended. This is why it is so important that pregnant women have the vaccination – they will pass on some immunity to their baby, protecting them during the early months of their life. The flu vaccine can be given at any stage of your pregnancy, but it’s best to get vaccinated as soon as you can.

Dr Suzanna McDonald, National Programme Lead for Influenza, explains why it is important to get your flu vaccination

How and when to get vaccinated

If you are eligible for a flu vaccination, the NHS will usually let you know when you can book an appointment. Speak to your GP practice if you have not been contacted, but think you are eligible. Online and telephone booking opens on 23 September, and appointments are available for eligible adults from 3 October. If you are pregnant you can have the vaccine now: speak to your GP practice, midwife or pharmacist.

The best time to get your flu jab is in the autumn or early winter, before flu starts circulating widely. However, if you miss this window, it’s still beneficial to get vaccinated later in the season.

The vaccination process

For adults, the flu vaccine is administered as an injection. Children are typically offered a nasal spray, which is quick and painless. The vaccine is updated each year to combat the most prevalent strains of the virus, and protection from the vaccine also goes down with time, so even if you were vaccinated last year, it’s essential to get a new jab for the 2024 season.

Safety and side effects

Flu vaccines have an excellent safety record. While some people may experience mild side effects from the injection such as a sore arm or slight fever, these generally don’t last long and are far less severe than flu itself. Side effects of the nasal vaccine may commonly include a runny or blocked nose, headache, tiredness and some loss of appetite.

As we enter the 2024 flu season, taking proactive steps to protect our health has never been more important. As well as providing individual protection, flu vaccination will help reduce hospitalisations and relieve some of the burden on the NHS this winter.

Contributor: Blog Editor