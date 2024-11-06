RHR: Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment, with Dr. Chris Apfel

In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Chris sits down with Dr. Chris Apfel, founder of SageMedic, to discuss innovations in cancer treatment. Dr. Apfel shares how his personal experiences with cancer in his family led him to create the SAGE Oncotest, a cutting-edge tool that helps tailor treatments to individual patients. They explore the limitations of standard cancer therapies and the potential for precision medicine to improve survival rates. This conversation offers a deep dive into the future of cancer care, providing hope and practical insights for those navigating cancer diagnoses.

