Do Pimple Patches Actually Work?

Remember fretting over the perfect shade of concealer to match your skin tone and cover your blemishes? Those days are over: now, there’s a new generation of blemish bandages that are practically fashion statements. You can put on a bright yellow star-shaped patch, a purple butterfly, or another whimsical shape to cover your pimples.

It’s not unusual to see people walking around with colorful acne stickers on their faces in broad daylight. Alternatively, some subtler designs do hearken back to the days at the makeup counter, coming in a range of shades that provide a better match for your skin tone.

What’s up with these zit stickers, anyway? Do they really work?

Anatomy of a pimple patch

The technology behind pimple patches isn’t new. These patches rely on a gel-forming material called hydrocolloid that’s been a staple for wound care dating back to the 1980s, says Dr. Danilo C. Del Campo, a dermatologist at the Chicago Skin Clinic. Besides providing a protective covering for the wound (a zit, in this case), hydrocolloid patches “pull excessive fluid out of the wound without sticking to the wound,” Del Campo explains. “Just like with wound healing, with acne you want to allow the skin to heal itself without adding to infection.”

Aside from the fanciful design elements, the new generation of pimple patches “have been formulated with advanced technology and targeted ingredients that go beyond simply covering a pimple,” says Dr. Hope Mitchell, a founder and CEO of Mitchell Dermatology in Perrysburg, Ohio. “Newer patches often incorporate active ingredients like salicylic acid, niacinamide, or tea tree oil. These additions actively treat the pimple while the patch protects it from external irritants like dirt and bacteria.”

Some of the newest ones contain tiny micro-darts that push active ingredients deeper into the skin to enhance their absorption, explains Dr. Joshua Zeichner, an associate professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. (Don’t worry: These micro-darts don’t cause pain, and they dissolve naturally.)

How they can help

Besides the aesthetic perks, by covering pimples, these patches make it less likely that people will push, squeeze, pick at, or try to pop their blemishes; avoiding these actions can reduce the chances of further infection or scarring, says Zeichner. Plus, the hydrocolloid film draws fluid and pus out of the pimple, and the patch absorbs it, thereby reducing inflammation and helping the blemish shrink and heal.

There’s not a lot of independent research on zit stickers. But in a 2024 study in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (sponsored by Johnson & Johnson, which sells acne patches), researchers compared the use of hydrocolloid patches and gentle skin washing to just gentle washing (the control group). They found that when teens and adults with facial acne used hydrocolloid patches, the size, texture, and redness of their pimples improved significantly within one to four days—faster than the control group.

Depending on other ingredients that are included, there may be additional benefits. If the patch contains salicylic acid, that can help open and unclog the pore and reduce redness, says Dr. Pooja Rambhia, a cosmetic dermatologist at UnionDerm in New York City and Greenwich, Conn.

Niacinamide, meanwhile, can reduce redness and strengthen the skin barrier, Mitchell says, and tea tree oil has antibacterial properties. “Some formulations add brightening agents like vitamin C to help repair the skin after a pimple has healed,” she adds.

But patches are not equally effective for all kinds of pimples. “They’re great for pus pimples or red, angry pimples,” Zeichner says. And “they work on early-stage pimples by stopping their progression,” Mitchell says.

They aren’t as effective for blackheads or deep, cystic pimples. “It’s hard for something that sits on the surface of the skin to make much of a difference for deep, cystic acne,” Del Campo says.

While they’re useful as spot treatments, pimple patches don’t address the underlying cause of acne. “They definitely play a role in offering support, but they do not get to the root of the problem,” Zeichner says. If you struggle with breakouts, “it’s still important to use benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, topical retinoids, or prescription medicines from a dermatologist.”

Pimple patches are “like a game of Whac-A-Mole—they’re more reactive than proactive,” Rambhia agrees. “They’re a good thing to use in tandem with targeted medical treatment for the type of acne you have.”

How to use them effectively

Before you slap on a patch, make sure your skin is clean and completely dry, Rambhia says. Once placed, you can wear it for six to 12 hours or overnight.

Some dermatologists recommend taking a break between pimple patches so that you don’t have a barrier over the skin for 24 hours. “You want to give the skin some breathing time,” Zeichner says.

How quickly you can expect improvements varies widely, from person to person and pimple to pimple. “Some people get effects fast—within a couple of hours,” Del Campo says. “Others use them overnight and by morning, the pimple is better. And other people use the patches for a longer time.”

To hasten healing, you may be able to double up by wearing a pimple patch on top of an acne treatment like benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid, which may increase absorption, Zeichner says. But keep in mind: The more ingredients you use, the greater the potential for irritation. “If you have sensitive skin, you may want to stick with a straight hydrocolloid patch,” he adds.

And while they may be fun to wear, if pimple patches don’t sufficiently improve your acne, it’s time to move on, Del Campo says. “Sometimes more effective treatments are in order.”

Contributor: Stacey Colino