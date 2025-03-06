TIME Is Looking For the World’s Top HealthTech Companies

This year, for the first time, TIME will debut a ranking of the World’s Top HealthTech Companies, in partnership with Statista, a leading international provider of market and consumer data and rankings. The ranking aims to highlight health tech companies that drive innovation, enhance accessibility, and contribute to a more effective and sustainable health care system.

Because many companies in this space are young, TIME and Statista are accepting applications as part of the research phase. An application guarantees consideration for the list, but does not guarantee a spot on the list, nor is the final list limited to applicants.

To apply, click here.

Winners will be announced on TIME.com in September 2025.

