In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Chris Kresser dives deep into the fascinating world of collagen, the most abundant protein in the human body. He explores collagen’s wide-ranging benefits—from supporting vibrant skin, healthy hair, and strong nails, to improving joint health, muscle recovery, gut integrity, and sleep quality. Chris breaks down the science behind collagen supplementation, dispels common myths, and shares practical tips for choosing the best collagen supplements for your needs.

The post RHR: Everything You Need to Know About Collagen appeared first on Chris Kresser.

View original article

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.