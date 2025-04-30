RHR: How to Sharpen and Protect Your Mind for a Lifetime, with Dale Bredesen

In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Chris welcomes renowned neurologist Dr. Dale Bredesen back to the show for an insightful conversation about protecting and enhancing cognitive health throughout your lifetime. They discuss groundbreaking advances in Alzheimer’s prevention and early detection, explore the latest diagnostic tools and assessment techniques, and review compelling evidence from recent clinical trials. Dr. Bredesen provides actionable advice on essential lifestyle strategies—including diet, exercise, and sleep—that significantly impact brain health. The episode also covers the strategic use of supplements and the role of brain stimulation therapies, equipping listeners with practical tools to optimize cognitive function and sustain brain health at any age.

