How to Say ‘I Told You So’ in a More Effective Way

It’s hard to think of four words more smug—and infuriating—than “I told you so.”

“It feels like you’re delighting in the other person’s misfortune,” says Jordan Conrad, founder and clinical director at Madison Park Psychotherapy in New York. “It feels equivalent to saying ‘I would never be in your position because I’m smarter than you,’ or ‘If you only just let me run your life for you, you would be better off.’ Those are pretty unpleasant messages to send.”

Yet sometimes, it’s helpful to drive home the idea that a little foresight could have predicted the outcome—albeit in a kinder, more effective way. First, though, consider your relationship with the person and what you’re trying to get out of the interaction, Conrad advises: Is it just to boost your own ego and knock them down a notch? Or do you genuinely believe it’s a learning opportunity that could make them happier and more successful in the future? If you work alongside someone who could benefit from reflecting on their decision-making, for example, you might be doing them a favor by having a kind conversation. The same goes for teens—but only if they’re receptive to it, he cautions.

We asked experts for their favorite alternatives to telling someone you told them so.

“I was worried it might turn out this way. I’m sorry that it did.”

This framing makes it clear that the situation could have gone another way—while allowing the other person to save face. “It names your concern, while empathizing with them about the outcome,” says Dana Caspersen, a conflict engagement specialist and author of books including Changing the Conversation: The 17 Principles of Conflict Resolution. “We’re all fallible, and all of our actions are in some sense experiments.” She recommends adding: “You gave it a shot, and now we know.” That demonstrates appreciation for your friend’s efforts while keeping the door open for better results in the future.

“I remember us discussing this possibility—let’s figure out what we can learn from it.”

This is an effective way to acknowledge foresight without rubbing it in, says Malka Shaw, a licensed clinical social worker in Nutley, N.J. Plus, it shifts the focus to problem-solving rather than blame. “We can look at it as an opportunity for growth on both sides,” she says. If you’re biting back an “I told you so” to a colleague, for example, maybe you actually weren’t fully clear about what you were expecting—and taking responsibility for that will help you avoid similar snafus in the future.

“What prompted you to go in a different direction?”

Switch your mindset from wanting to assert being right to getting curious about the other person. Mention that you recall discussing this exact outcome, and ask the other person why they went in another direction—or what they would want to do differently next time. “Being curious works wonders,” says Farah Bala, founder and CEO of Farsight, a consulting agency that works to bridge communication gaps within organizations. “You get to give them a safe space to acknowledge something that went awry, and create a learning and growth opportunity that can shift their process going forward.”

“Do you want my help in situations like this?”

The hardest person to have these types of conversations with will likely be your teenager, Conrad says. Instead of immediately hitting them with an “I told you so”—even a light version—ask if they want your help when similar scenarios arise in the future. “This essentially gauges their comfort with you being more than a sounding board,” he says. If they do want help, you can say: “There are some things that I think I can help you avoid, but it’s up to you what you choose to do—like the time I suggested X, and it seems like that would have helped.”

“Is there some way that I can talk to you in the future that would make my suggestions easier to hear?

If you’re having a serious heart-to-heart with, say, your kid or spouse, use this suggestion from Conrad to prompt a discussion about how you can communicate better in the future. Gently mention that the unfortunate outcome could have been avoided, and ask your loved one if they’d like help from you in similar situations. Then talk about ways to make your advice feel more palatable, especially for someone who values making their own choices. “Keep in mind that people close to you make mistakes, and you have to let them,” he adds.

“I guess my crystal ball was working when we originally discussed this.”

Sometimes, it helps to add levity to the conversation—but only if you’re talking to someone you know can see the humor in their mistakes. “You have to know the person, and know who will take it as a joke,” Shaw says. If you pull out this line on a real grump, and it doesn’t go over well? Don’t say we didn’t tell you so.

