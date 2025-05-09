What My Two 98-Year-Old Patients Taught Me About Longevity

Meet my patient Mrs. L. R. She’s 98 years young and has never suffered a day of serious illness in her long life. She was referred to me by her primary care physician to assess her heart condition because she had developed swelling in her legs, known as edema. When we first met in the clinic, I noted there was no accompanying family member, so I asked how she got to the medical center. She’d driven herself. I soon learned much more about this exceptionally vibrant, healthy lady who lives alone, has an extensive social network, and enjoys her solitude.

[time-brightcove not-tgx=”true”]

Her remarkable health span isn’t shared by her family members. Her mother died at 59; her father at 64. Her two brothers died at 43 and 75. Three years prior to our meeting, her husband had died at 97. He had also been quite healthy, with a similar health span profile in contrast to his parents and siblings, who all had chronic diseases and died decades younger. Following her husband’s death, Mrs. L. R. got depressed and dropped 30 pounds. She lost her interest in her hobbies of painting and doing 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles. She did continue to play cards and Rummikub every week with a circle of eight women. One of these friends suggested she move from the house she’d lived in for decades to a senior residence apartment. The move led her to artists, new friends, and an extended social network. This all brought her back to her “old” self, fully restoring her life’s passions and getting back to a healthy weight.

The consultation needed to determine why she had some leg edema. Although she had no history of high blood pressure, her heart was thickened on my echocardiogram and her heart muscle function was well beyond the normal range. Her ejection fraction, the proportion of blood squeezed out of the main pumping chamber with each beat, was abnormally high. I diagnosed hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Her heart had become stiffened and had difficulty relaxing. This accounted for the leg edema, the treating of which was straightforward and was cleared within a few days. Mrs. L. R. exemplifies healthy aging. She is the unusual individual who has escaped all the common age-related diseases, defying what most of us expect from the human aging process. Her extreme health span and longevity, as well as her husband’s, do not appear to be related to genetic makeup. Medical scientists don’t understand it, but they would conclude, from all we know about the biology of aging and process of elimination, that it’s stochastic, a random stroke of good fortune.

In marked contrast, let me briefly introduce Mr. R. P., another patient whom I have followed for over 30 years, who is now also 98 and led a relatively healthy lifestyle. At 75, following coronary artery bypass surgery at 62, Mr. R. P. presented with chest pain with exertion. At the time, I placed two stents in one of his bypass grafts that had developed blockages, which stem from buildup of atherosclerosis that limits blood flow. He later developed rapid atrial fibrillation resistant to medications and underwent two ablation procedures to maintain a normal heart rhythm.

Years later, he had a shoulder replacement and sustained a small heart attack post-operatively. At 96, he was hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia and, despite a prolonged hospitalization, did not develop respiratory failure and fully recovered. Mr. R. P. represents the triumphs of modern medicine. He had severe atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, but with repeated restoration of blood supply to his heart and aggressive secondary prevention treatment, all was well. He embodies the medical progress we’ve made with age-related diseases.

What’s exciting now is that we can accurately forecast heart disease as well as the other major diseases of aging in high-risk individuals many decades earlier and achieve primary prevention, or, at the very least, a marked delay in their appearance. Doctors can’t promise to reverse or halt aging itself, but we can promise that the second half of our lives can be much healthier than that of our forebears. This is the type of health span extension that we will be seeing far more commonly in the future owing to the phenomenal advances in lifestyle, cells, genomics, artificial intelligence, drugs, and vaccines. These dimensions all interact with one another: Our lifestyle factors influence our microbiome and cells. Our response to drugs and vaccines is modulated by our genomics and cells, and discovery of new drugs has been enhanced by gene variants and by AI.

There are still formidable obstacles—including profound health inequity across the U.S.—but as we move forward, we will inevitably see suppression of age-related diseases that for many is unimaginable right now. It will take years to accomplish the far bolder objective of slowing the aging process itself. But when we do, super agers like Mrs. L. R. and Mr. R. P. will seem like an ordinarily vibrant group of people making valuable contributions to society. I recently turned 70, and I am hopeful that you and I will be among them.

From SUPER AGERS: An Evidence-Based Approach to Longevity by Eric Topol, MD. Copyright © 2025 by Eric Topol, MD. Reprinted by permission of Simon & Schuster, LLC.

View original article

Contributor: Dr. Eric Topol