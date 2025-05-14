RHR: Rediscovering Health, Nature, and Purpose-Driven Business, with Seth Spears

In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Chris Kresser welcomes entrepreneur and strategist Seth Spears for a wide-ranging conversation on health, resilience, and building businesses with purpose. They explore the origins of Seth’s wellness-focused companies, including Wellnesse and Rewild Gear, and how they challenge conventional thinking in personal care and outdoor lifestyle. Seth shares insights into the philosophy behind creating high-quality, mission-driven products and discusses the often-overlooked importance of oral health, environmental sustainability, and consumer awareness. The conversation also delves into the mental and physical health benefits of reconnecting with nature, raising resilient kids in a tech-saturated world, and embracing voluntary discomfort as a path to personal growth.

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.