In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Chris Kresser welcomes food scientist and advocate for regenerative agriculture Dr. Frederic Leroy to discuss his groundbreaking work on the Nourishment Table, a new framework for assessing dietary adequacy. They explore why conventional dietary guidelines fail, how nutrient density and food processing deeply influence human health, and the evolutionary importance of animal-source foods in achieving optimal nutrition. Dr. Leroy highlights the limitations of popular nutritional models, sheds light on overlooked factors like bioavailability and organ meats, and addresses confusion surrounding plant-based diets and processed foods. Their conversation also covers practical tips for implementing this approach in everyday life and insights into navigating complex food policy and nutritional science debates.

The post RHR: The Nourishment Table, with Frederic Leroy appeared first on Chris Kresser.

View original article

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.