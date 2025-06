Cancer rates are rising for young adults as they decline for older adults. But older people remain the face of the disease. This is an intimate view into the decisions and realities when a cancer diagnosis happens in early adulthood.

View original article

Contributor: Elana Gordon, Renita Jablonski, Ted Muldoon, Wendy Galietta, Dan Keating, Mary-Ellen Deily, Lynh Bui, Ariana Eunjung Cha, Whitney Leaming