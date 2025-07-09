RHR: Mold, Indoor Air Quality, and Clean Breathing, with Michael Rubino

In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Chris Kresser welcomes environmental wellness expert Michael Rubino for an in-depth conversation on the hidden health risks of indoor air pollution. They delve into why mold-related illness is more common than most people realize, how traditional mold testing methods often fail, and why household dust holds the key to understanding environmental exposure. Michael explains the concept of “clean breathing,” the impact of modern home construction on air quality, and how to assess your indoor environment using practical DIY tools. The discussion also covers overlooked threats like formaldehyde, VOCs, radon, and microplastics, as well as actionable strategies for remediation and improving ventilation. Finally, Michael offers essential advice for vetting professionals, avoiding costly missteps, and creating a healthier home environment for long-term well-being.

