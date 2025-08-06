RHR: Beauty From Within – Why Radiant Skin, Hair, and Nails Start Inside

In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, we dive deep into the topic of beauty from within, exploring why radiant skin, hair, and nails truly start from the inside. Chris discusses how internal factors such as gut function, nutrient status, inflammation, blood sugar regulation, hormonal balance, and stress management are foundational to external beauty. He explains the science behind the gut-brain-skin axis, the role of inflammation and leaky gut in skin health, and how stress impacts our appearance. He also highlights six key nutrients that can significantly enhance skin hydration, elasticity, and overall appearance, and shares practical insights into incorporating these science-backed nutrients into your diet or supplementation routine, empowering you to support your natural beauty from the inside out.

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.