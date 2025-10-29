RHR: From Wired & Tired to Calm & Clear: My Top Nutrients for Mood, Focus, and Sleep

In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Chris explores natural solutions for one of today’s most pressing challenges: chronic stress, anxiety, and poor sleep. He shares his top five nutrients for restoring calm and focus (saffron, L-theanine, lemon balm, holy basil, and ashwagandha), revealing how each supports the brain and body’s ability to relax, recharge, and build resilience. Drawing from both scientific research and clinical experience, Chris explains how these compounds balance neurotransmitters, reduce cortisol, and improve mood and sleep quality without sedation or dependence. Listeners will learn practical strategies for combining these nutrients safely and effectively to achieve steady energy, emotional balance, and deep, restorative rest. This episode offers a roadmap to move from wired and tired to calm and clear, using evidence-based tools rooted in both modern science and ancient wisdom.

