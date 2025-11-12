Is ‘turkey neck’ reversible? There’s good news and bad news

When the skin on your neck begins to sag, often called a “turkey neck,” no topical product can truly reverse it. This is because sagging skin is caused by the breakdown of both elastin, the protein that allows your skin to “snap back” after being stretched, and collagen. While certain ingredients, like retinoids and vitamin C, can help to stimulate collagen production, they can’t rebuild lost elastin. Once elastin fibers are damaged, they can’t be replaced through creams or serums alone.

Contributor: Leslie Baumann, M.D.