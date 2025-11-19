RHR: The Link Between Metabolic Health and Mental Well-Being, with Dr. Matt Bernstein

In this episode of Revolution Health Radio, Chris welcomes psychiatrist Dr. Matt Bernstein to explore the emerging field of metabolic psychiatry, the science linking brain energy metabolism to mental health. They discuss how conditions like depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and anxiety often share a root cause in impaired brain energy production, and how ketogenic therapy can restore balance and improve outcomes where traditional treatments fall short. Chris and Dr. Bernstein also unpack the latest research, the mechanisms behind ketones’ impact on the brain, and practical considerations for adults, teens, and families exploring this approach.

