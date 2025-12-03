RHR: The Longevity Trap: Why Chasing Anti-Aging May Be Aging You

In this episode, Chris explains why obsession with anti-aging hacks may actually undermine our long-term health. He examines the common longevity traps people fall into, which foundational habits truly extend lifespan and health span, and outlines a simple framework for prioritizing what really works. If you’re overwhelmed by conflicting longevity advice, this episode brings clarity, realism, and a grounded path forward.

