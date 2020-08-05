5 tips to help you enjoy your UK holiday safely

As more tourist and visitor attractions re-open to the public, many people will be planning breaks and day trips around the UK.

Some may be hitting the road to unearth hidden gems, others staying local and discovering what’s on their own doorstep.

This blog aims to provide some simple advice to help you get out and about and enjoy summer safely.

1. Know before you go

Before you travel, ensure you’ve checked the places you want to visit are open or have any additional measures in place – this might include beaches or visitor attractions through to availability of facilities like toilets or car parks. Visit England has some useful tips on planning your trip.

Depending on the country you are visiting, whether England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, guidance may differ – so be sure to check it before you leave.

Don’t forget to organise any prescription medicines you’ll need for the duration of your trip.

2. Follow advice on social distancing

Keep your distance from people outside your household, trying to stay 2 metres apart at all times, or one metre plus with mitigations – this applies to walking, running, cycling, sitting and sunbathing or whatever other activities you’re doing on holiday.

Avoid crowded spaces if you can and plan ahead to avoid travelling on public transport at peak times (walk or cycle where possible). Some attractions may be extremely popular, so why not get off the beaten track and discover a hidden gem?

3. Wash your hands regularly

Wash your hands often using soap and water. Take some hand sanitiser with you in case you’re out and about with no hand washing facilities available.

4. Check guidance on face coverings

Make sure you’re aware of where you need to wear a face covering (different regulations exist for wearing face coverings in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland).

Ensure you have the face coverings you need before travelling if possible. Advice is available online about how to make a cloth face covering. If you choose to use disposable face coverings, please ensure you dispose of these safely in a waste bin.

5. Enjoy green spaces safely

If you plan to explore our parks, gardens or other rural retreats, remember to check online advice on visiting green spaces safely and following the Countryside Code.

Finally, if you or anyone you live with feels unwell with COVID-19 symptoms – don’t travel – stay at home and get a test.

Read our blog on staying safe if you’re travelling overseas.

