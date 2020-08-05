RHR: All about the Carnivore Diet, with Dr. Paul Saladino

Many of you have asked me about the carnivore diet—a diet based almost entirely around animal products, with little to no plant foods. While I’ve talked before about my concerns with this diet, in this episode of Revolution Health Radio, I wanted to do something a little different. So I’m joined by carnivore diet expert Dr. Paul Saladino, who goes in-depth into the more practical aspects of the all-animal-foods approach: what it is, which foods are included and excluded, who may benefit from it, and more.

Contributor: Chris Kresser, M.S.